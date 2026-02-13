Valentine’s special desserts recipes made with pecans

This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love with desserts that are indulgent yet thoughtful. Pecans, naturally rich in good fats, fiber and antioxidants, add both luxury and nutrition to sweet treats — making them perfect for heart-smart celebrations. Recipes by KavitaDevgan, On behalf of AmericanPecans. From chocolatey bakes to fruity comfort desserts, these pecan-based recipes from the American Pecan kitchen prove that love can be delicious and mindful at the same time.

Chocolate Pecan Brownies

Rich dark chocolate meets crunchy pecans in these indulgent brownies, creating the perfect balance of taste and texture. Pecans add heart-healthy fats, making this Valentine treat both decadent and mindful.

Ingredients

1 cup dark chocolate, chopped

½ cup butter

¾ cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup chopped pecans

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C and line a baking tray. Melt chocolate and butter together until smooth. Whisk in sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Fold in flour, salt and chopped pecans. Pour batter into the tray and bake for 20–25 minutes. Cool, slice and serve warm or chilled.

Pecans add healthy fats and crunch, balancing the richness of chocolate.

Pecan & Strawberry Crumble

Juicy strawberries baked under a golden pecan crumble make this dessert warm, comforting and romantic. The nutty crunch of pecans adds fiber and goodness to this naturally sweet Valentine indulgence.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

2 tbsp honey or brown sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup chopped pecans

2 tbsp whole wheat flour

2 tbsp butter, chilled

½ tsp cinnamon

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix strawberries with honey and lemon juice; place in a baking dish. In a bowl, combine oats, flour, pecans, cinnamon and butter to make a crumble topping. Spread topping evenly over strawberries. Bake for 25–30 minutes until golden and bubbling. Serve warm — perfect with yogurt or a light cream.

This dessert uses fruit sweetness and fiber-rich pecans for a lighter Valentine indulgence.

Celebrate Love, the Heart-Smart Way