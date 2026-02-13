Apple Expands India Footprint with Sixth Retail Store in Mumbai’s Borivali

Apple is deepening its retail presence in India with the announcement of its sixth official store, set to open in Mumbai’s Borivali on February 26. The new outlet, named Apple Borivali, will become the company’s second retail store in Mumbai, following the launch of Apple Store BKC.

While Apple may not be physically attending the upcoming India AI Impact Summit scheduled between February 16 and 20, the tech giant is making a significant statement through its retail expansion. The Borivali store signals the company’s sustained commitment to one of its fastest-growing global markets.

Apple began its direct retail journey in India in 2023 with the much-anticipated openings of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. The move marked a major milestone, as India had long relied on third-party retailers for official Apple product sales. In 2025, the company accelerated its expansion by launching three additional stores: Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and Apple Noida in Delhi NCR.

With Apple Borivali, the company’s total count of company-owned retail stores in India will reach six. A seventh store is also expected to open soon, widely speculated to be in Hyderabad. Although Apple has not formally confirmed the location, job listings on its official website — including roles such as store leader and senior manager — strongly indicate preparations are underway. Typically, Apple begins hiring months in advance of a store launch.

Apple’s growing retail network reflects strong consumer response and robust financial performance in the country. The company views its physical stores not just as retail spaces, but as community-driven cultural hubs where customers can experience products, attend workshops, and engage directly with experts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has repeatedly highlighted the importance of India in the company’s global growth strategy. “In retail, we continue to bring a magical experience to our customers all around the world, and we were thrilled to have our best-ever results in retail during the quarter. We were excited to open our fifth store in India in December and have plans to open another store in Mumbai soon,” Cook had said during Apple’s earnings call.

India’s premium smartphone market has been witnessing steady momentum, and Apple appears to be capitalising on this surge. The combination of immersive retail experiences, trade-in programs, targeted promotional offers, and an expanding premium product portfolio is helping drive sales growth.

Cook further emphasised the company’s strong performance in India, stating, “We did set a quarterly revenue record during the December quarter, and to go a little further down, we set quarterly revenue records on iPhone and Mac and iPad, and an all-time revenue record on services. So, it was a terrific quarter in India. We really like what we see there.”

As Apple prepares to open its doors in Borivali, the expansion underscores India’s growing importance in its global roadmap — both as a consumer market and as a strategic long-term investment destination.