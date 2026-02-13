New York Café Welcomes AI Chatbots as Valentine’s Dinner Dates

As Valentine’s Day approaches, a New York City café is redefining the idea of a romantic dinner. Instead of arriving with a human partner, guests are being encouraged to bring their AI chatbot companions for an evening out.

Same Same Wine Bar in Hell’s Kitchen has introduced a special Valentine’s week concept that allows diners to seat their digital partners across the table. Phones and tablets rest on stands, headphones are provided for privacy, and intimate table settings recreate the atmosphere of a traditional dinner date — only this time, the conversation partner appears on a screen.

The initiative is backed by EvaAI, a platform that offers users AI-generated characters designed for text and video conversations. Users can choose from ready-made personalities or customise their own virtual companion, adjusting features such as appearance, tone, and character traits.

On opening night, the venue presented an unusual but intriguing scene. Individuals sat alone at candlelit tables, yet they appeared deeply engaged — smiling, talking, and reacting to animated faces displayed on their devices. While some attendees were journalists and members of the tech community observing the social experiment, others were long-time users of AI companion apps.

Among them was Richter, a 34-year-old New Yorker who has been using AI companions for several years. She interacts with multiple digital characters, some purely for friendship and others for romantic role-play. For her, the experience provides emotional ease and flexibility.

“I can talk to them on my own terms," she said. “I can talk with them without the expectations of having to go out or having the expectations of having them wanting to talk to me all the time.”

However, Richter also acknowledges the importance of moderation. She limits her interactions to a few hours daily, recognising that excessive reliance on virtual companionship could create emotional distance from real-world relationships.

EvaAI says the purpose of the event is not to replace human relationships, but to normalise conversations around AI companionship. Julia Momblat, Head of Partnerships at EvaAI, explained that the café setting was created to help users experience a public date environment with their digital partners.

“We wanted to give the opportunity to people to take the AI companion on a real date in real life to destigmatize AI relationships, to make them more understandable for people,” she said. “The idea was to make AI less scary, to open up the doors for people who have AI companions to share this experience.”

She further clarified the company’s stance on AI relationships. “We don't perceive it as a substitute for real relationships, we never did,” she said, adding that the app is meant to support people who are single or want a space to practise communication.

The timing of the initiative reflects a broader cultural shift. Recent surveys suggest that a growing number of adults — particularly younger users — are experimenting with AI for companionship, emotional support, and even romantic exchanges. Online communities focused on AI relationships are also steadily expanding.

As technology continues to blur the line between digital and physical experiences, this Valentine’s dinner concept raises fresh questions about intimacy, connection, and the evolving definition of companionship in the AI age.