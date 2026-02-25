India pushed to brink after WI’s win rock Group 1

New Delhi:India’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 has hit turbulence early, leaving them with no room for missteps in the matches to come. A crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday has pushed them onto the back foot in Group 1, where they are competing alongside South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sunday has pushed them onto the back foot in Group 1, where they are competing alongside South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

While India were reeling from that setback, the West Indies tightened the screws further with a commanding 107-run victory over Zimbabwe. The result reshaped the standings: West Indies climbed to the top, South Africa slotted into second, and India slipped to third, with their net run rate taking a severe blow in the process.

Suryakumar Yadav and Co. found themselves outplayed across disciplines. South Africa’s total of 187/7 was built on a measured 63 from David Miller and an enterprising 45 from Dewald Brevis. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a standout spell of 3/15, but the remainder of the attack struggled to apply consistent brakes.

The chase never gathered traction. Wickets fell at regular intervals, partnerships failed to materialise, and scoreboard pressure mounted quickly. Marco Jansen’s four-wicket burst dismantled the middle order, sealing India’s collapse for 111.

Beyond the loss of two points, the damage to their Net Run Rate, now a troubling -3.800, could prove decisive.

With two fixtures left in the Super 8 stage, India’s equation is starkly simple: they must win both to stay alive.

Two wins: Victories over the West Indies and Zimbabwe would take India to four points. If South Africa also win their remaining games, both sides would progress. However, if South Africa drop one match, three teams could be locked on four points, pushing qualification down to Net Run Rate.

Should South Africa lose both, India and the West Indies would advance.

One win or fewer: Anything short of back-to-back wins will end India’s campaign, regardless of other outcomes in the group. The margin for error has vanished. India’s semi-final hopes now hinge not only on results but also on improving a Net Run Rate that has already taken a substantial hit.