India record best-ever Olympics

Tokyo: They called it the Olympics like no other and India would agree as debutant javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shattered several glass ceilings to become the country's first gold-medallist in 13 years, his stupendous show making it the best ever Games for a nation starved for success at the grandest sporting spectacle.

With the addition of Chopra's gold, India signed off with seven medals in all, including two silver and four bronze, the last of which was delivered by superstar wrestler Bajrang Punia. The country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games where there was no gold. It was also the first time that India picked up medals across so many varied disciplines. There were weightlifting and wrestling silver medals through Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya respectively. And the four bronze medals came from badminton star PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Punia and the men's hockey team, which finished on the podium for the first time in 41 years. The country also raised a toast to golfer Aditi Ashok, who came agonisingly close to a podium finish before ending fourth. She pulled off the best performance by an Indian golfer in the Olympics but Aditi could not clinch the eagerly-anticipated medal despite spending a majority of the four rounds in contention for a podium finish. For the first time since 2008, the Indian National Anthem was played out at the Olympics.