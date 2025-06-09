India Tour of England 2025: Sony Sports to Broadcast 5-Test Series in 4 Languages

Sony Sports Network has announced that it will show the full coverage of India’s upcoming cricket tour of England. The tour will begin on June 20, 2025, and will include five Test matches.

These matches will take place at famous stadiums in England — Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval. All games will be shown live on Sony Sports channels.

The matches will be available for cricket antvhusiats in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So that people across India can watch and enjoy the games in the language they understand best. There will also be expert commentary and match discussions.

Fans can watch the live games on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Ten 1 for English, Ten 3 for Hindi, and Ten 4 for Tamil and Telugu.