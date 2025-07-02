Live
India vs England 2nd Test: Stokes Wins Toss, India Make 3 Changes at Edgbaston
England won the toss and choose to bowl first in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India make three changes as they aim to bounce back after the opening loss.
The second Test match between England and India is underway at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England won the toss and opted to bowl first.
There are no changes to the England playing XI, as skipper Ben Stokes continues with the same squad that secured a convincing win in the first match of the series.
India, however, have rung in the changes. Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur have been left out, while pace ace Jasprit Bumrah is being rested. In their place, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep come into the side.
After suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener, India are looking to bounce back. But the challenge is steep — they’ve never won a Test at Edgbaston, adding historical pressure to an already critical match.
