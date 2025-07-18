India vs England: Will Bumrah and Pant Play in the 4th Test? Latest Injury Updates

Cricket news today: India will have to decide on the availability and fitness of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the fourth Test against England at Manchester. England are 2-1 up in the series following their 22-run victory at Lord’s. India national cricket team has been hit with injuries and the team management and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate have had to evaluate multiple factors.

Is Jasprit Bumrah fit?

Team India assistant Ryan Ten Doeschate has suggested Bumrah is in the running for the Manchester Test. It will be the second day-night Test of the series and the game will have results at stake. “We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. “Because it is so critical at Manchester, they are probably going to choose him to play,” he added to reporters.

However, he then qualified the response saying that the team will have to look at all the factors that involve the conditions as well as the approach for both Tests.

“However, it’s necessary to consider everything: the number of days we expect to get for play, the way we go about to have the best opportunity to win this game and how it all fits in our long-term plan, which The Oval is also part of. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series,” he explained.

Is Rishabh Pant fit?

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s India have also had injury woes as Pant has complained of an index finger niggle. Pant batted with it at Lord’s but he was unable to keep wickets and had to be replaced by Dhruv Jurel. The big question is whether Pant will be able to keep again.

Pant was not involved in any batting or keeping drills at the optional training session on Thursday as he went through light exercises.