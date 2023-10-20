India will be tough to beat, says Santner

Chennai: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner feels assessing the conditions in Dharamsala and countering an in-form Rohit Sharma will be vital as they eye the "tough" task of beating India at home during their World Cup clash on Sunday. New Zealand have done well to adapt to the different conditions in the World Cup. The Black Caps, who have won all four of their games in the tournament so far, have played in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai. They will now fly to Dharamsala for the much-anticipated game against India, who are on a three-match winning streak.

"We know they're going to obviously be a challenge at home. They look pretty tough to beat. We'll have to do our assessment in Dharamsala - see what the wicket's going to do. "There has been a little pace and bounce. But whether that is the case when we play them, we'll see," Santner said .

Rohit has looked in imperious form at the top, playing brilliant knocks of 86 against Pakistan and 131 against Afghanistan to fashion huge victories. "I think power play with the ball is going to be very important. The way Rohit's kind of getting them off to a flyer. And so, I think we have to do similar stuff to what we're doing. "I guess you're never going to play a perfect game so for us, it's two points. That's what we look to get out of every game depending on who we're playing and what we've done well through this tournament is being able to adapt to different conditions.