Live
- Amazon India launches Tech Influencer Program; Over 1 lakh creators now a part of the Amazon Influencer Program
- Apple Event 2025: Beyond iPhone 17 – 9 Exciting Launches to Watch
- Samsung Launches New Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Range to Deliver Smarter, Faster and Convenient Laundry for Modern Indian Homes
- GST Cuts on ACs, TVs, Fridges & Washing Machines – Big Savings for Buyers
- Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Misrata, Libya’s Third Largest City
- Hair Loss at 25? Here’s What Millennials & Gen Z Should Know
- How to Create and Stick to a Shopping Budget
- OpenAI’s hiring of humans for content strategists tells a bigger story.
- Natural Skincare Ingredients You Must Try ForA Radiant, Actress-Like Glow
- Jio Turns 9: Special Rs 349 Celebration Plan and Exclusive Perks for Users
Indian boxers brace for stern test at World Meet
Highlights
Liverpool: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition...
Liverpool: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition when the World Boxing Championships begins here on Thursday.
For the first time, the Championships will be staged under the aegis of the new governing body -- World Boxing and will feature both men’s and women’s events together.
India enjoyed a successful run in 2023, with the women’s team bagging four gold medals in New Delhi and the men clinching three bronze in Tashkent.
But results dipped thereafter, with underwhelming performances at the Asian Games later that year and a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Next Story