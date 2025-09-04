  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Indian boxers brace for stern test at World Meet

Indian boxers brace for stern test at World Meet
x
Highlights

Liverpool: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition...

Liverpool: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition when the World Boxing Championships begins here on Thursday.

For the first time, the Championships will be staged under the aegis of the new governing body -- World Boxing and will feature both men’s and women’s events together.

India enjoyed a successful run in 2023, with the women’s team bagging four gold medals in New Delhi and the men clinching three bronze in Tashkent.

But results dipped thereafter, with underwhelming performances at the Asian Games later that year and a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick