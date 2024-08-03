Live
Indian Judoka Tulika bows out in opener
Paris: India's Tulika Maan's campaign in her maiden Olympics ended early as she crashed out in the opening round of Judo women's +78kg event at the...
Paris: India's Tulika Maan's campaign in her maiden Olympics ended early as she crashed out in the opening round of Judo women's +78kg event at the Paris Games, here on Friday.Making her Olympic debut, Tulika Maan was up against Idalys Ortiz in the round of 32, where she suffered a 0-10 loss to end her campaign.
Tulika, 25, was a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist. Her opponent Ortiz is a Cuban judo legend. The 34-year-old is a four-time Olympic medallist and was the champion at London 2012. Notably, Maan was the ninth woman Judoka from India to compete in the Olympic Games. No Indian judoka has bagged a medal at the Olympic Games.
