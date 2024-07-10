Live
Just In
Indian women’s star duo, Diksha and Aditi ready for busy schedule including Evian Championship
Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will fly the Indian flag at the women’s Major, the Amundi Evian Championships this week
Evian-les-Bains (France): Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will fly the Indian flag at the women’s Major, the Amundi Evian Championships this week. The two Indians will play a series of high-profile events over the next six weeks and they include two Majors, an Olympic Games, and the Women’s Scottish Open, a Ladies European Tour (LET) event, which is co-sanctioned with the LPGA.
While Diksha plays seven events in eight weeks, Aditi Ashok, who has been playing on the LPGA in the US, will play the two Majors, Evian and AIG Women’s Open, Olympic Games, and the Women’s Scottish Open.
Aditi, one spot away from a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, plays her third Olympics, while Diksha is ready for her second one.
Diksha is coming off a T-14 finish at the Aramco Series London and has been showing signs of coming back into the kind of form that saw her finish third on the LET order of Merit. Currently, 14th on the Order of Merit, she has had three Top-10s, four Top-20, and two other Top-25 finishes.
Her father, Col. Naren Dagar, who travels with Diksha, said, “Since the time she made her debut on LET and won and then added a second win last year, she has had numerous close runs with more titles, including at her home event, the Women’s Indian Open. We feel that she is capable of winning more and in bigger events. She is becoming better at her game, has and has become stronger mentally and physically.”
Diksha plays the Evian Championships this week, followed by Dutch Ladies, and has a week off before the Olympic Games, followed by the Women’s Scottish Open, the AIG Women’s Open, and the KPMG Irish Women’s Open. “This is one of the most important stretches in European Women’s golf,” adds Dagar.
Aditi Ashok, who won the season-ending Andalucia Championships on LET in 2023, has not had a Top-10 finish in 2024 and her best was T-17 at the Meijer LPGA Classic this season. However, she has missed only four cuts in 14 starts, though many of her finishes have been on the lower half of the leaderboard after the cut.