Indians impress in Sanda World Cup
Jiangyin (China): Indian wushu player Mukesh Choudhary clinched the 75kg gold while five others moved to the finals of the 10th Sanda World Cup here.
The six-member Indian contingent has demonstrated remarkable skill and determination against some of the world’s best fighters in the tournament thus far.
The highlight of India’s campaign so far has been Choudhary, who secured a gold medal in the 75 kg category after an impressive victory over his French opponent in the final. In the 48 kg category, Kushal continued India’s winning streak by defeating his opponent from Yemen and advancing to the final. Ravi Panchal, competing in the 65 kg category, showcased exceptional technique as he triumphed over his Kazakhstan rival to advanced to the final bout.
In the 52 kg category, Anuj Kumar is set to compete in the final, while Rajat Charak will fight for gold in the 85kg summit clash.