India's triumph at Asia Pickleball Games-2023

The Asia Pickleball Games-2023 (APG) unfolded from October 6-9. Organised by the Asia Federation of Pickleball (AFP) in collaboration with the Chinese Taipei Pickleball Association, it promised fierce competition and camaraderie.

Representing India were 37 exceptional athletes, a group chosen after enduring grueling trials in Mumbai. Leading this spirited squad was Arvind Prabhoo. He not only held the prestigious position of President of the International Pickleball Federation but also lead the All India Pickleball Association.

The APG-2023 was a battlefield of talents. Players contested in various age categories - 16+, 35+, and 50+ - and a medley of events including Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Singles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. These warriors from India came ready to make their mark.

The Indian players showcased their unwavering determination and undeniable skills, ultimately claiming their spots on the podium: Aditya Ruhela, the fiery underdog, secured the Gold in the 16+ Men's Singles category after a nail-biting final against Leander Lazaro from the Philippines.

Vishal Jadhav, became the talk of the tournament by bagging the Gold in the 35+ Men's Singles, winning a close match against Nguyen Anh Thang of Vietnam.

In the 50+ Men's Singles, Thakurdas Rohira displayed tenacity, clinching the Silver, even in the face of a tough loss to Hwang, Yeong Ding of Taiwan. The Men's Doubles 16+ category witnessed a display of perfect coordination as the Indian pair, Tejas Mahajan & Vanshik Kapadia, gracefully won the Gold.

The Mixed Doubles categories were nothing short of dramatic. Himansh Mehta & Vrushali Thakare and Mihir Khandelwal & Isha Lakhani dazzled, securing Bronze in the 16+ and 35+ categories, respectively.

The Team Events marked the grand finale, with India Team Brahma bagging the Gold in the 16+ category, and India Team Agni giving their all, securing the Silver in the 35+ category.