India's U-19 World Cup winning skipper Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket

India's former Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand announced retirement from Indian cricket on Friday. The Delhi batsman took to social media to share the news, while he also added that he will seek better opportunities across the world.



It is understood that he is looking to move to the United States where he can continue his cricketing career.

"After thinking for a while, I still could not find the perfect beginning to this letter. Writing this down brings out mixed emotions in me. I don't know how I should be feeling cause honestly I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while," Chand wrote on his official Twitter profile.





T1- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fEEJ9xOdlt — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021





"I have grown up playing cricket with just one and only dream of playing for India. The love for this game has been very pure for me and I am grateful to have achieved a few milestones along the way. From getting up early in the morning for training, scheduling my entire day around cricket and trying to find out ways to become a better player has always been my drive and motivation and still keeps me going as the journey is only halfway through," the 28-year-old batsman further added.



Chand, who has been a professional cricketer for over a decade now, has played 67 First-Class matches, 120 50-over games and 77 T20s. Even after leading India's Under-19 side to the World Cup title in 2012, where he finished as his side's highest run-scorer with 246 runs at 49.20, including 111 in the final against Australia, Chand has never even been close to making his senior debut with the Indian cricket team.





T3- On to the next innings of my life #JaiHind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w84kWeCqhM — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) August 13, 2021





"Playing amongst the best players in India and across the world has taught me a lot. I would also like to thank DDCA for giving me an opportunity so early on in my career to rub shoulders with the stalwarts of Delhi and Indian cricket. Having spent time around these legends for so many years has been instrumental in my own. journey. I want to thank all my fellow players, coaches, support staff for bringing out the best in me. I will forever cherish these memories," added Chand, who even bowls off-spin.



Chand has represented teams such as Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but never managed to seal his place in any of those franchises.

Having played majority of his career for Delhi, he had moved to Uttarakhand since the 2019-20 season.