IPL 2025: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, and RCB’s Long-Awaited Glory

As IPL 2025 draws to a close, the season leaves behind unforgettable performances, breakthrough stars, and one of the most emotional finales in the tournament’s history. At the center of it: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally lifting the elusive trophy.

Orange Cap: Sai Sudharsan Tops the Charts

Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) missed the final, B Sai Sudharsan lit up the tournament with the bat, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 759 runs. His form and fluency were unmatched, earning him the Orange Cap by a margin of 42 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) was a close second with 717 runs, while Virat Kohli’s composed 43 in the final pushed him to 657 runs for the season and third overall. Kohli, already a two-time Orange Cap winner (2016, 2024), showcased exceptional consistency once again, leading RCB from the front with eight half-centuries.

The top five run-getters were rounded out by Shubman Gill (GT, 650 runs) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG, 627 runs).

Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna Powers GT’s Bowling

GT’s impact wasn’t limited to batting. Prasidh Krishna claimed the Purple Cap with 25 wickets in 15 innings, leading the bowling charts and giving GT a proud double- Orange and Purple Cap winners in the same season.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) followed closely with 24 wickets in 14 matches, while Josh Hazlewood (RCB) made a remarkable impact with 22 wickets in just 12 innings, despite missing several games due to a shoulder injury. His early breakthrough in the final, removing Priyansh Arya, set the tone for RCB’s championship win.

Trent Boult (MI, 22 wickets) and Arshdeep Singh (RCB, 21 wickets, including 3/40 in the final) rounded out the top five.

Final Night Heroes and Player Rankings

Krunal Pandya delivered a match-winning performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award. His all-round effort vaulted him to No. 2 in the Player of the Tournament rankings, second only to Suryakumar Yadav, who had another stellar campaign for MI.

The Cup Comes Home: RCB’s Redemption Arc

After years of close calls and internet memes, Royal Challengers Bangalore finally rewrote their narrative. Kohli’s composure, Hazlewood’s breakthroughs, Arshdeep’s fire, and Krunal’s calm saw them over the line.

The IPL trophy is no longer a punchline for RCB.

It’s home.



