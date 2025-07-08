  • Menu
IPL 2025: RCB Wins Big as League Value Hits $18.5 Billion

Highlights

The IPL 2025 season saw record growth. RCB won their first title. The league's value rose to $18.5 billion. Viewership and sponsor deals also reached new highs.

The IPL 2025 season saw RCB winning the trophy for the first time. This season was a treat for fans and enthusiasts. However, the 2025 IPL season was not for just fans, it also saw business skyrocketing as it broke records in value, viewership, and team success. A new champion rose, and the brand became stronger than ever.

IPL 2025: Big Growth, Bigger Wins

IPL Value Rises

  • IPL is now worth $18.5 billion.
  • Brand value grew to $3.9 billion.
  • Growth: Over 12% in one year.

Sponsor Money Grows

  • BCCI earned ₹1,485 crore from 4 sponsors.
  • Tata Group will sponsor IPL till 2028.
  • Deal value: ₹2,500 crore.

Team Brand Rankings

  • RCB – $269M (won first title)
  • Mumbai Indians – $242M
  • CSK – $235M
  • Punjab Kings had fastest growth: 39.6%.

Record Viewership

  • JioHotstar: 1,370M views (opening weekend)
  • Final match: 678M+ views
  • Star Sports: 253M TV viewers

RCB Wins First Title

  • RCB beat Punjab Kings in the final.
  • Star players: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli.
  • Huge fan joy after 17 years.
