Live
- Bihar: Family cries foul after arms smuggler’s encounter in Patna, alleges wrongful police action
- Defamation case: Delhi HC takes exception to TMC MP Saket Gokhale's affidavit
- Indian market settles in positive territory as 'mini' India-US deal inches closer
- Seoni's rising star: Uday Parte reaps reward of six years of hard work with bumper PKL contract
- Andhra Pradesh Woman Kills Husband Over Money Dispute | Reddygani Village Shocker
- Lakhs of trees cut in tribal areas; their land, resources being taken away by BJP: Pawan Khera
- 'L365': Mohanlal announces his next with Austin Dan Thomas
- Start Your Day with Curry Leaves: A Natural Health Booster You Might Be Missing
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar urges citizens to participate in 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' survey
- Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler
IPL 2025: RCB Wins Big as League Value Hits $18.5 Billion
Highlights
The IPL 2025 season saw record growth. RCB won their first title. The league's value rose to $18.5 billion. Viewership and sponsor deals also reached new highs.
The IPL 2025 season saw RCB winning the trophy for the first time. This season was a treat for fans and enthusiasts. However, the 2025 IPL season was not for just fans, it also saw business skyrocketing as it broke records in value, viewership, and team success. A new champion rose, and the brand became stronger than ever.
IPL 2025: Big Growth, Bigger Wins
IPL Value Rises
- IPL is now worth $18.5 billion.
- Brand value grew to $3.9 billion.
- Growth: Over 12% in one year.
Sponsor Money Grows
- BCCI earned ₹1,485 crore from 4 sponsors.
- Tata Group will sponsor IPL till 2028.
- Deal value: ₹2,500 crore.
Team Brand Rankings
- RCB – $269M (won first title)
- Mumbai Indians – $242M
- CSK – $235M
- Punjab Kings had fastest growth: 39.6%.
Record Viewership
- JioHotstar: 1,370M views (opening weekend)
- Final match: 678M+ views
- Star Sports: 253M TV viewers
RCB Wins First Title
- RCB beat Punjab Kings in the final.
- Star players: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli.
- Huge fan joy after 17 years.
Next Story