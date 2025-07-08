IPL 2025: RCB Wins Big as League Value Hits $18.5 Billion

The IPL 2025 season saw RCB winning the trophy for the first time. This season was a treat for fans and enthusiasts. However, the 2025 IPL season was not for just fans, it also saw business skyrocketing as it broke records in value, viewership, and team success. A new champion rose, and the brand became stronger than ever.

IPL 2025: Big Growth, Bigger Wins

IPL Value Rises

IPL is now worth $18.5 billion.

Brand value grew to $3.9 billion.

Growth: Over 12% in one year.

Sponsor Money Grows

BCCI earned ₹1,485 crore from 4 sponsors.

Tata Group will sponsor IPL till 2028.

Deal value: ₹2,500 crore.

Team Brand Rankings

RCB – $269M (won first title)

Mumbai Indians – $242M

CSK – $235M

Punjab Kings had fastest growth: 39.6%.

Record Viewership

JioHotstar: 1,370M views (opening weekend)

Final match: 678M+ views

Star Sports: 253M TV viewers

RCB Wins First Title