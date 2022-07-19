ISL: Mumbai City FC sign former Rangers forward ahead of 2022-23 season

Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of former Rangers forward Greg Stewart ahead of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL).



Mumbai have signed Stewart, who can also play as a winger and an attacking midfielder, on a two-year deal, the club confirmed in their official release.

"I'm delighted to be here at Mumbai City. The club outlined its plans and ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India. The club and the coach Des Buckingham intend to build on what was a momentous season for Mumbai City last time out, including a strong performance in the AFC Champions League, and I believe we can add to the success the club has enjoyed in the recent past.

"Having experienced the ISL up and close for a season now, I believe we've got a young but a strong and competent squad. I am eager to get on with pre-season, meet my new teammates and make some fantastic memories with the club and the people that make the club, especially our fans," said Stewart after his move to Mumbai FC.

The 32-year-old Stewart was awarded the Best Player of the season last term as he scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 19 appearances for Jamshedpur. His side lost their semi-final meeting against Kerala Blasters, who eventually lost the final to Hyderabad FC on penalties.

At the end of the group stage in the 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur finished at the top of the table with 43 points, five points more than second-placed Hyderabad.









Mumbai FC head coach Des Buckingham heaped praise on Stewart, calling him "hugely talented player".

"Greg is a hugely talented player who has demonstrated this on many occasions last season and to be able to bring him into our group is something I am very excited about. He is able to play as a forward as well as a more attacking midfield player, not only bringing people into the game around him but equally able to turn games in key moments by himself.

With his vast experience, Greg knows what it takes to be successful and I am confident he will play an important role around the young squad here and at Mumbai City in the near future," the Mumbai FC boss told club's media.

Having played for several European clubs including Rangers, Aberdeen, and Birmingham City, before moving to ISL, Stewart is a goal away from recording 100 competitive goals in his senior club career that began in 2010. The Scotland national has netted 99 goals and provided 77 assists in 372 matches in all competitions.

ISL 2022-23 is tentatively being planned to kick start from Oct. 6.