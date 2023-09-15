ISSF World Cup: Sagar Dangi finishes sixth in 10m Air Pistol event

Rio De Janeiro: India's Sagar Dangi finished sixth in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol on day one of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol here.

The 21-year-old shot 157.4 in the final on Thursday and was the lone Indian to make it to the top eight stage. Italian Federico Maldini won gold in the event.

A 16-member Indian team is taking part in the Rio World Cup in as many as seven Olympic events. The other gold of the day went to Armenia in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, where India had no representative.

Sagar shot 581 in the 60-shot qualification round to finish second in the 62-strong field. Among the other Indians vying for medals, Shravan Kumar shot 576 to finish 15th while Saurabh Chaudhary shot 572 to take the 30th spot. Kedarling Uchaganve, competing for ranking points only, shot 576.

Friday will see the mixed team competitions where India has a team fielded in the Mixed Team Air Rifle event.