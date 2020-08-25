It’s a pity for PSG & I feel for them: Match-winner Coman

Lisbon: Bayern Munich striker Kingsley Coman, scorer of the goal that gave his team their sixth UEFA Champions League title, has revealed that he wanted to give his 100 per cent in the game but he feels for Paris Saint-Germain.

Coman was a starter against PSG, and the Bayern coach's decision was vindicated when the Paris-born winger scored the match-winner after 58 minutes, his goal sealing the second treble in club history on Sunday.

From the very first minute, the 24-year-old demonstrated exactly the kind of "extra motivation" Hansi Flick had mentioned before the game. Coman turned on the burners for the first time after just 13 minutes, but was just about stopped on the edge of the penalty area. The wideman was unstoppable in the 59th minute however when he headed a Joshua Kimmich cross past KeylorNavas in the PSG goal to give Bayern the lead.

"I'm very, very happy, of course. I really must emphasise that. It was an incredible evening, not only for the club, but for all the fans. I wanted to play well," Coman said after the match as per the official Bayern Munich website.

"But that's nothing against PSG, I'm just 100 per cent FC Bayern now and I wanted to win so badly. And I just had to be professional, I couldn't think about that during the game.

"Of course it's a pity for Paris and I feel for them because I come from the city," he added.

Meanwhile, Flick said that he was proud of the team and has not given any curfew to the players as they have earned to celebrate "properly".

"The development over the last ten months has just been sensational. I haven't given the team a curfew. We should celebrate properly, we've earned it. A big thank you to the whole team," Flick said.

"The team resolutely went down this path today. We saw Paris have a lot of quality up front but we defended bravely from the front.

"I think we deserved to win especially because of the second half. We have players who are determined to win and that's what you need as a coach," he added.

On the pitch on Sunday, the two coaches made changes in relation to the last game, with the Bavarian Hansi Flick going against expectations and selecting Kingsley Coman, who came from the PSG academy, in place of Ivan Perisic, reports Xinhua news agency. And as in a script worthy of the best films, it was precisely the French striker who was the executioner of the team that formed him for football with the title goal in the 14th minute of the second half with an accurate header after Joshua Kimmich cross.

Before that, the game started a lot studied in the first minutes, with the two teamsanalysing the opponent, looking for the attack with great care, without taking risks until the first 15 minutes of the game.

From there, what was seen was Bayern with greater possession of the ball and total control of the midfield against a PSG depending on long balls raised to the offensive sector to exploit any mistake by Bayern through the individual talent of their three front men: NeymarJr, KylianMbappe, and Angel Di Maria.

The Frenchmen's best chance was in the 17th-minute of the first half, with Neymar receiving the ball from Mbappe on the left side and hitting twice for the goal, for two great saves by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarian response came strong after 21 minutes when Robert Lewandowski received his back inside the area, spun on his own body and sent the ball over KeylorNavas' crossbar.

From there, the two teams alternated attacks without real danger to the opposing goal and the first half ended with the Bayern players trying to influence the referee for a penalty, however, unlike the 1975 final, the referee refused to be swayed by the Bavarians.Bayern's dominance intensified at the start of the second half until, on 14 minutes, ex-PSG Kingsley Coman headed in, defining the final score.