Kaif opposes Bumrah’s Test captaincy, suggests Rahul or Pant as successor to Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed his reservations about Jasprit Bumrah succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain.

Kaif emphasised that appointing Bumrah as skipper could overburden the pacer, affecting both his fitness and longevity. Instead, he advocated for a batter, such as KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant, to take up the leadership mantle, ensuring stability and performance continuity.

Speculation around India’s Test captaincy has intensified following Rohit Sharma’s absence from the Sydney Test during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Reports suggest that Rohit might step away from Test captaincy altogether, opening the door for potential successors. Jasprit Bumrah, who briefly captained India in the Perth and Sydney Tests, has emerged as a candidate for the role, but Kaif firmly believes this would be a misstep.

“The BCCI should think twice before appointing Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain,” Kaif posted on X.

“He needs to focus solely on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibilities and getting carried away in the heat of the moment can lead to injuries and potentially shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose.”

Kaif also pointed to Bumrah’s recurring injuries as a significant concern, noting that the pacer’s workload already makes him vulnerable to physical setbacks. Bumrah suffered a back injury during the Sydney Test, forcing him out of action in Australia’s first innings, which hindered India's chances of pushing for a victory.

Kaif argued that a batter is better suited to the role of Test captain due to their relatively lower physical demands compared to bowlers. He proposed Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as prime candidates, citing their leadership experience in the IPL as evidence of their capability.

“Rishabh and KL have done captaincy in the IPL, so one of them can be a good choice,” Kaif said in his You Tube video. “Bumrah becoming Rohit Sharma's successor is not the right idea because he is the only bowler who puts his life out for the team and takes a huge load of pressure with very little support. This is the reason he gets injured repeatedly.”

Kaif emphasised that choosing a batter would help maintain balance within the team while allowing Bumrah to focus solely on his role as a spearhead of the bowling attack.

Bumrah has had brief opportunities to captain India, stepping in during the Perth Test when Rohit was on paternity leave and later in the Sydney Test when Rohit opted out after a poor run of form. While Bumrah impressed with his bowling performances throughout the series, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06.