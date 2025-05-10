Commissioner directs streamlined desilting operations across city

Kurnool: To enhance sanitation and urban hygiene, Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu has instructed officials to ensure the systematic and efficient execution of desilting works across all 52 municipal wards in the city. On Friday, the Commissioner conducted field inspections of the ongoing desilting operations at various key locations, including Peddapadkhana, Dandegeri, and surrounding areas.Kurnool, Municipal Sanitation, Desilting Operations, S Ravindra Babu, Urban Cleanliness Drive, Stormwater Drain Maintenance in the city. As part of this initiative, desilting activities have been undertaken with an allocated budget of ₹1.06 crore. The Commissioner detailed that more than 15 dedicated sanitation workers have been deployed in each ward to expedite the removal of accumulated silt and waste from the major stormwater drains and sewage canals.

He further informed that the first phase of desilting works at Suddhavagu has already been successfully completed. In addition, similar desilting activities have commenced in the KC Canal to ensure unimpeded water flow and prevent blockages that could lead to flooding or sanitation issues during the monsoon season. Commissioner Ravindra Babu appealed to the residents of the city to extend their cooperation towards these cleanliness drives. He urged citizens not to dump waste materials into drains, canals, or water bodies, and instead to hand over all waste responsibly to municipal sanitation workers. He stressed that active community participation is essential to maintaining a clean and healthy urban environment.

The inspection tour and review of works were also attended by Corporator Kuruba Paramesh, Deputy Executive Engineer Gangadhar, Trainee Assistant Engineer Mahesh, Sanitation Inspector Jilani, and other municipal staff.