Live
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
- Action against those spreading fake news, top cop Dayanand warns
- Guv urged to hand over Suhas Shetty murder case to NIA
Commissioner directs streamlined desilting operations across city
To enhance sanitation and urban hygiene, Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu has instructed officials to ensure the systematic and efficient execution of desilting works across all 52 municipal wards in the city.
Kurnool: To enhance sanitation and urban hygiene, Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu has instructed officials to ensure the systematic and efficient execution of desilting works across all 52 municipal wards in the city. On Friday, the Commissioner conducted field inspections of the ongoing desilting operations at various key locations, including Peddapadkhana, Dandegeri, and surrounding areas.Kurnool, Municipal Sanitation, Desilting Operations, S Ravindra Babu, Urban Cleanliness Drive, Stormwater Drain Maintenance in the city. As part of this initiative, desilting activities have been undertaken with an allocated budget of ₹1.06 crore. The Commissioner detailed that more than 15 dedicated sanitation workers have been deployed in each ward to expedite the removal of accumulated silt and waste from the major stormwater drains and sewage canals.
He further informed that the first phase of desilting works at Suddhavagu has already been successfully completed. In addition, similar desilting activities have commenced in the KC Canal to ensure unimpeded water flow and prevent blockages that could lead to flooding or sanitation issues during the monsoon season. Commissioner Ravindra Babu appealed to the residents of the city to extend their cooperation towards these cleanliness drives. He urged citizens not to dump waste materials into drains, canals, or water bodies, and instead to hand over all waste responsibly to municipal sanitation workers. He stressed that active community participation is essential to maintaining a clean and healthy urban environment.
The inspection tour and review of works were also attended by Corporator Kuruba Paramesh, Deputy Executive Engineer Gangadhar, Trainee Assistant Engineer Mahesh, Sanitation Inspector Jilani, and other municipal staff.