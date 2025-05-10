Live
- Pak troops moving into forward areas, Indian forces in high state of operational readiness: Govt
- This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
Situation in Poonch is grim: Omar Abdullah
Poonch: Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah interacted with locals, who are currently staying at a safe location in Samba, amid tensions between India...
Poonch: Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah interacted with locals, who are currently staying at a safe location in Samba, amid tensions between India and Pakistan. On the camps arranged for citizens of border areas, the J&K says, “We are doing everything we can. Food is given three times a day, sanitation facilities are available, doctors are available in all the camps, ambulances are arranged...we are ensuring they face as few problems as possible by staying here.”
He added, “Poonch has suffered a huge loss. Poonch has the highest number of casualties and the most injured. I was in Jammu hospital sometime before, and all the injured admitted there are from Poonch...the situation in Poonch is grim. Dy CM is trying to reach Poonch, if he reaches there, he will meet the people there.”
Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts and Indian troops retaliated. The civilians of the Poonch area condemned the Pakiatani army attacking civilian targets in the cross border firing. mourned the loss of innocent lives killed yesterday.
On Wednesday, thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people, 44 of them in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, have sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the External Affairs Ministry.