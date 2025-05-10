Kargil heroes, Army veterans hail India’s firm reply to Pak

New Delhi: As the Indian Armed forces gave Pakistan a bloody nose and trounced them in their own game for second consecutive day, their valour and exploits is being applauded and celebrated by many retired officers as well as Kargil war heroes.

The rattled Pakistan Army tried to unleash mayhem by firing a barrage of missiles and drones, targeted at many Indian territories, but all that were firmly repulsed by the Indian Army and intercepted in the air.

Many of them speaking to IANS said that Pakistan doesn’t stand a chance against the Indian Army, one of the most professional and best in the world, and they will be defeated hands down.

Kargil War hero Naik Deepchand told IANS, “Our Indian Army is the fourth largest and most powerful in the world. We believe in the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). We don’t speak much at first, but when we respond, we leave no room for doubt.” He said, “It was necessary to give a befitting reply to Pakistan, and India successfully downed all drones directed at us”.

“Not a single drone was allowed to cause damage. Around 30 to 50 drones were launched at us. Attacks happened during the night and early morning, but the entire nation was awake. This strong retaliation was much needed,” he added.

Army veteran Brigadier (Retd.) Sudhir Sawant said that the real motive behind the Pahalgam attack was to derail the flourishing economy of Jammu and Kashmir and also to incite Hindu-Muslim tensions in India by selectively killing people based on religion.

On Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks, he said, “Our forces are giving them a firm and befitting reply.”

Another veteran Wing Commander (Retd) Nand Kishor dubbed the situation “mini war”, and said that “India’s air defence system under the Modi government has a clear edge over its rival”.

He also advocated for a stronger campaign against terror hideouts across the border and suggested vaporising them all for a peaceful resolution of the issue.

“It is essential to understand that merely killing those responsible does not close the chapter. The remaining elements will continue to operate, so the process of elimination must persist until we are entirely satisfied that no threats remain on the Line of Control (LoC)...,” the ex-IAF officer said.