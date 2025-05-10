Live
First saw twins playing, then found their bodies
Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti broke down on Friday over the deaths of children during unprovoked firing by Pakistan, and called for political intervention to resolve the fresh tensions that have gripped India and the neighbouring country.
At a press conference in Srinagar, Ms Mufti, who is the chief of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in J&K, referred to the Pulwama (2019) and Pahalgam (2025) terror attacks and said the events brought the country on the verge of a “catastrophe”.
She also expressed concerns over the military actions by India and Pakistan, saying it is often children and women who are often caught in the crossfire.
“I saw twins playing at one moment and saw their bodies soaked in blood the next. What is the fault of these children and women who are simply getting caught in the crossfire?” she said.
“It is their (children killed in firing) age to play... For how long will this go on? For how long will the people of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those living in the border areas, suffer? For how long will our mothers’ laps go empty,” she added, as she turned emotional and broke down briefly.
Ms Mufti’s remarks came hours after Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, prompting the Indian army to retaliate.
Besides, Pakistan made another bid to target military installations using drones and missiles in the Union Territory as well as Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The threats were swiftly neutralised, according to the Defence Ministry. There was no immediate information available on the casualties due to the firing or missile and drone strikes.