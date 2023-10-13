Kane return a boost for New Zealand

Fortified by the return of inspirational captain and premier batter Kane Williamson, a high-flying New Zealand will believe that they can ward off a spin-heavy Bangladesh to consolidate their position on top of the table during their World Cup match here on Friday. The Kiwis (NRR: +1.958) have four points now, same as India (NRR: +1.5) and Pakistan (NRR: +0.92) but a better Net Run Rate has kept them ahead, and a win here will free them from the chasing pack for the time being. In that context, the arrival of Williamson, who has sufficiently recovered from a post ACL injury surgery, benefits them on two counts.



Williamson is a shrewd captain who knows the ebb and flow of ODIs, and he is an excellent batter against spin, a quality that he might have to conjure against a capable Bangladesh unit on a slow Chepauk pitch.

However, Williamson's comeback will pose the Kiwis with a selection dilemma as well. Rachin Ravindra, who batted at No. 3 in the absence of Williamson, has notched up a hundred and fifty in two World Cup outings, and the Kiwis management will have to think hard as to who to be benched to accommodate the returning 33-year-old. While keeping that minor headache for later, New Zealand will be pleased to see the form of their top-order batters like Will Young, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.