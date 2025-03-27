KIPG 2025: From master’s degree in social work to running internet cafe, Dipak Sargar’s amazing journey

New Delhi: “Participation is more important than winning” is an oft-repeated quote in para sports. But Dipak Chandrakant Sargar, a para table tennis player from Sangli district in Maharashtra, has been an embodiment of resilience. Dipak is suffering from Progressive Muscular Dystrophy, a severe neurological condition that progressively affects one’s physical mobility. Despite the knowledge that he will be bedridden for life any time, Dipak has chosen sports to live life to the fullest.

Currently training under Gautam Kulkarni and Harish Pujari, Dipak is competing in the table tennis competition in the C1 category of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Despite facing significant physical challenges, the transformative power of table tennis has not just provided him with an outlet, but has become a source of joy and fulfilment. Through competitive sports, Dipak demonstrates extraordinary resilience, turning potential limitations into opportunities for personal growth and inspiration.

From the age of 6, Dipak began experiencing difficulties in mobility due to Progressive Muscular Dystrophy. It becomes severe with time as muscles gradually weaken and shrink, making movement and other activities difficult. It is a group of genetic disorders with more than 30 types.

His mother owns a flower shop in Sangli to support the family after his father's death.

Speaking to SAI Media, Dipak said, "When my body started to abandon me, a friend suggested I should practice yoga. Since there is no cure for my illness, I thought yoga would help me stay mentally healthy. By doing this, I can keep myself away from depression. I want to stay happy and keep my mother happy as well."

Dipak, who earned his Master's degree in social work, said, "I was fully standing for 7-8 years. By the time I was in the 10th grade, I was experiencing significant difficulties. I couldn't walk even if I wanted to. When I turned 16, I started experiencing more difficulties. By the time I was 20, I was completely on a wheelchair. My elder brother also has the same illness, so I learned from him how to cope with it."

"I searched for a cure for my illness worldwide, but to no avail. Then, on my friends' advice, I started playing table tennis. I've been playing for almost a year now. Previously, I had played in ranking and national tournaments. The ranking tournament was held in Indore last November, and then the nationals were organised in Vadodara in March. I performed reasonably well in both tournaments and based on these rankings, I got the opportunity to play in the Khelo India Para Games," he further added.

Dipak approaches his life with remarkable courage and positivity. "I want to truly live and enjoy every moment," he shares. "Coming to Delhi for the Khelo India Para Games has been an incredible opportunity I never thought possible. These few days of participation mean so much to me - being able to travel, compete, and experience something beyond my daily routine is truly special."

With gratitude, he acknowledges the support that has made this possible: "I could never have afforded this journey on my own. The government and the Khelo India Para Games have provided not just facilities, but hope and a platform for athletes like me to showcase our potential."

He now runs an internet cafe with his brother in his village Kotekhan, and says that after his legs stopped working, his hands also ceased functioning. "I know very well that in this illness, all body parts become weaker, and there comes a time when they completely stop working. Right now, I am 70% permanently disabled, but I don't know how quickly this will become 100 per cent, and I will be completely bedridden. Today, I just want to live, and I am taking the support of sports for this."