KIYG 2025: Khushbu Darjada keeps ‘Mini Africa’ family's judo legacy alive with gold

Patna: Continuing the legacy started by her elder sister Shahin, a four-time Khelo India medallist, Khusbu Darjada ensured that the 57kg gold remained with the family.She overcame stiff resistance from Maharashtra’s Shravani S. in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar final at the Gyan Bhavan.

In the run-up to Bihar 2025, Shahin had exuded confidence that her sister would go the distance. Khushbu looked in great rhythm en route to the final, where she was challenged by an equally aggressive Shravani. Khusbhu gained an early point, but Shravani swiftly took her down to restore parity. However, Khusbhu played the waiting game and pinned down her opponent for gold.

Hailing from Jambur village, more popularly known as the ‘Mini Africa’ of Gujarat, where some members of the African Siddi tribe had settled centuries ago, Khusbhu is one of the most promising judo athletes in the competition. There are a few more from the region, situated around 20km from the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, and have served as a home to the Siddi community, a tribe that traces its origin in Africa.

Inspired by her elder sister who is a Khelo India Athlete, Khushbu took up the sport as a seven-year old in an academy in Gir Somnath district, where she trained for four years before finally getting into the famed Vijay Bharat Sports Academy (VBSA) in Ahmedabad, the home of numerous judo stars emerging from the state.

Khushbu felt that having her sister in the sport made it easier for her to focus completely on it rather than experiencing different disciplines. “I was inspired by my sister’s success, and it helped me to focus only on one sport. I trained at the academy in Gir Somnath for four years before I joined my sister at VBSA. The facilities at the Academy are great, and the support from the coaches has helped me reach here,” she said.

A Class 10 student at Somnath Academy in her native village, Khushbu is one of seven siblings and considers herself fortunate to have supportive parents. Her father works in a Government Circuit House, while her mother is a homemaker.

“Our parents have really been supportive of our choices. In my case, it wasn’t as difficult as Shahin had already started by then, but when she began winning medals in major competitions, my confidence grew from there,” she recalled.

A bronze at the Cadet National Championships last year and a silver at the School Games in early 2025 further boosted Khushbu’s confidence and helped her prepare for the KIYG. She now believes this gold will be a stepping stone as she targets the Cadet Asian Championships later this year.



