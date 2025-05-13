Kohli retires from Test cricket

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 14 years and included 123 Tests - 68 of them as captain - in which he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, which includes 30 centuries. Kohli also bows out as India's most successful Test captain and a passionate flagbearer for the longest format during an era of unprecedented change, as cricket adapted to three formats and a booming franchise ecosystem.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kohli wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. "There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. "As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.

"I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. "I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

Kohli's decision to step away from Test cricket comes close on the heels of the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, signalling a full-scale transition that Indian cricket hasn't witnessed since the exits of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman in 2012, and later Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies at Sabina Park in 2011, months after he was part of an ODI World Cup-winning team. After a challenging initiation to the longest format in his first year, he found his footing in 2012 with a masterful 116 against Australia in Adelaide, a venue that would become special to him.

On India's next tour in 2014, he returned to the South Australian capital to score twin hundreds in a narrow defeat, a performance that also saw him lead the side as stand-in captain. That leadership role soon became permanent after MS Dhoni's retirement in Melbourne a few weeks later, with Kohli officially taking over

in Sydney.

Among his many memorable knocks were a gritty 119 and 96 against a peak South African attack featuring Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis in 2014. Later that year, on the Australia tour, he scored 169 at the MCG and followed it up with 147 at the SCG to go with his twin hundreds in Adelaide.

Kohli’s dominant run continued with a 167 in Visakhapatnam and a career-best 235 in Mumbai against England in 2016, a fighting 104* on a seaming deck in Kolkata against Sri Lanka in 2017 and 153 against South Africa in Centurion in 2018.

Perhaps his most redeeming centuries came on the 2018 tour of England, where he arrived under immense pressure after averaging just 13.40 on the 2014 tour. This time, Kohli silenced his critics with a masterful 149 in Birmingham and a composed 97 & 103 in Nottingham, his battle with James Anderson being the highlight.

One of his finest knocks also came later that year on a green, seaming pitch at the new Optus Stadium in Perth, against an attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Under Kohli's captaincy, India went on to win that series, breaking a 71-year drought Down Under. Kohli didn't notch up a double century until July 2016, when he reached the milestone against the West Indies in North Sound, but once the monkey was off his back, he added six more in the next three years, finishing with the most double hundreds for India and the joint-fourth most overall.

Toward the end of his career, however, runs began to dry up. After a century against Bangladesh in the historic pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in 2019, he endured a long drought before finally breaking it on a flat track in Ahmedabad against Australia in 2023.

Kohli's final appearance in India's whites came at the SCG in January 2025, a country and a venue that's witnessed some of his greatest triumphs as a player and captain.