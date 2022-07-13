Kohli should control his nerves and set small targets

New Delhi: The debate over Virat Kohli's place in the playing XI for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia has gained pace as the batting maestro is repeatedly failing to make an impact in the game.

Several former players, including ex-India captain Kapil Dev, feel the clock is ticking for Virat and he is running out of time.

Amidst all the noise around Virat's form, former India cricketer Pravin Amre said the ex-skipper should stay calm, control his nerves and focus on small targets to return to form. Amre, who has played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India, however, feels Virat is just one good innings away from returning to form.

"Virat needs to stay calm. He should not react much and control his nerves. He needs to spend more time on the wicket to score big runs. It's just a matter of one good innings for Virat. For this, he needs to chase small target... Like focus on the initial 10 runs, then make the next 10 runs, and so on...," Pravin Amre told Jagran TV.

"Remember that Virat is a chasing master. He needs to help himself and stay calm. When you stay calm, your shot selection will improve, and there will be less chance of you making a mistake. That's why I feel Virat should chase small targets of 10 runs. That I think will help him a lot. No one has a doubt on his ability, but he needs to execute things properly by staying calm," he said.