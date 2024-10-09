Kollur DPS students win overall c’ship title

Hyderabad: Students of Kollur Delhi Public School won 22 medals in the national-level archery competition. These two day competitions held at Kollur DPS archery accadmey concluded on Tuesday.

About 146 archers from 20 states participated in this competition. Kollur DPS players won the overall championship title by winning the 22.

In Under-10, 13, 15 and 17 categories, DPS players won 8 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals in compound and recurve categories.

Kollur DPS Chairman Bhimsen, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, said that students should excel in sports as well as studies. Bhimsen and Kollur DPS Educational Institutions Secretary Pawan presentedd trophies and medals to the winners.