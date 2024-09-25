La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe sidelined with a thigh injury, confirms Real Madrid

Madrid: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury during the team’s 3-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. The 25-year-old French international, who joined Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, scored a crucial goal in the win before being substituted in the 80th minute due to discomfort.

After the match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed Mbappé’s condition, downplaying concerns: "He's fine, just a little overloaded. He asked for the change to avoid any problems."

However, following medical tests on Wednesday, the club confirmed that Mbappe had suffered an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. The extent of his recovery will be determined as his progress is monitored.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. Pending evolution," the club said in a statement.

Mbappe’s absence comes at a critical juncture for Real Madrid, who face a challenging run of fixtures. They are set to meet Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated league clash on Sunday, followed by crucial encounters with Lille in the Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga before the October international break.

Before his injury, Mbappe had been in scintillating form, netting six goals in seven appearances for Real Madrid.