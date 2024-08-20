Lionel Messi dropped from Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers

Lionel Messi was not included in Argentina’s 28-member squad for the FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers. Messi, who has been plagued by injuries over the recent past, is recovering from an ankle injury.

Messi suffered an ankle injury during the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America final on July 14.



La Martinez scored for Argentina in the 114th minute to help his team secure their record-breaking 16th Copa America title. Messi suffered an ankle injury in that match.



Argentina, sans Messi, will play the South American World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Argentina will play against Chile at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 5 and will meet Colombia, in a repeat of the Copa America final, on September 10 at Barranquilla.



The 37-year-old Messi is currently recovering at Inter Miami, his professional football club.



Along with Messi, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni excluded River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani and forward Angel Di Maria. While Armani was not named in the squad, Di Maria was left out after he announced his retirement after the Copa America final.



Scaloni reaped faith in midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos for the first time. He also named Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule, who have a few international caps.



Argentina squad:



Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso and Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Valentin Barco

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez and Leandro Paredes.

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho, Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone, Valentin Carboni, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Valentin Castellanos