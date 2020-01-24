Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confesses pressure in dressing room after star striker suffers injury

Jurgen Klopp confessed to being under pressure after Liverpool's star striker Sadio Mane suffered an injury during their 2-1 victory on Thursday.

The incident occurred during the first half of Liverpool's latest Premier League outing to Wolves when Mane fell to the ground. He looked in trouble as he was seen holding his hamstring and hence, the Liverpool medical team immediately catered to him. Liverpool, who already have a few players out of action with injuries, cannot afford it for a long time.

The Reds then decided to take off Mane, who then appeared to jump to his feet before he limped off the pitch. The Senegal footballer was replaced by Liverpool's newest member Takumi Minamino, who recently moved to Merseyside from Redbull Salzburg.

Jordon Henderson and Roberto Firmino's goals ensured Liverpool continued their winning streak. Liverpool boss Klopp after the match confirmed that Mane had suffered a muscle tweak, while he also added that the severity of the injury is not known yet.

"Sadio is a real shame he had to go off. Hopefully, it's not too bad - just a muscle tweak, but we will see tomorrow," Klopp said in a post-match interview.

The win against Wolves boosted Liverpool 16 points clear on the top of the Premier League table. According to the statistics, the Reds need to win nine matches out of the remaining 15 fixtures to be crowned the Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years.

When the reporters quizzed Klopp about Liverpool's mindset with a historic title win on the cards, the German said their current points or their position on the table was not their focus at the moment.

"I don't think about it, I had to ask about exactly the amount of points, that's the truth, I really forgot in the week. I didn't think about it, I know we play Sunday at Shrewsbury [in the FA Cup], I know we play Wednesday at West Ham and I know we play Saturday.

That's three games in seven days which is a lot. We lost Sadio Mane and that's the pressure I think about. All the rest is no pressure," said Klopp indicating Mane's injury could be bad.

The Reds next face Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Sunday before taking on West Ham in the Premier League three days later.