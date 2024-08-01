Maharashtra hails Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale; announces Rs 1 crore reward

Mumbai: Top leaders of Maharashtra lauded Kolhapur shooter Swapnil S. Kusale's historic feat of bagging a second Olympic Bronze Medal for the state after a gap of 72 years, and announced a Rs 1 crore reward for him, here on Thursday.

The ruling MahaYuti allies Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, besides other prominent personalities have hailed Swapnil’s achievement.

Leading the state in felicitating Swapnil, the newly-appointed Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan warmly congratulated him for bagging the Bronze Medal in the 50 metres Rifle 3 position at the ongoing Paris Olympics-2024.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said this a step forward for a son of Maharashtra who has done India proud and highlighted the country’s position on the global sports map in shooting.

He also announced a prize of Rs 1 crore for Swapnil, and interacted with the Kusale family on video-conference at their home in Kambalwadi village in Kolhapur.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that with Swapnil's exemplary performance, Indian shooters continue with their impressive performance at the Olympic games, and lauded him for his hard work that brought glory to the country and made Maharashtra immensely proud.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Kolhapur boy Swapnil has brought glory to the entire country and expressed hope that he would 'continue to shine and keep making the country proud'.

NCP (SP) Working President Supriya Sule greeted Swapnil for bagging the shooting Bronze Medal, and said "we are proud of you!"

Her colleague and NCP (SP) General Secretary Jitendra Awhad said that thanks to Swapnil, the country got its third Olympic medal this year and delighted the nation and the people.

Congress state President Nana Patole lauded Swapnil, who grew up in the soil of Kolhapur and brought honours for the whole country by bagging a Bronze Medal in shooting, at the Paris Olympics.

Kolhapur Congress MP, Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj congratulated Swapnil for bringing the unique honour to Kolhapur, the birthplace of the revered late Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (1874-1922).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray hailed Swapnil's amazing performance at his debut in the Olympic games, and by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in this shooting category.

Besides the political leaders, the social media and groups were flooded with congratulatory messages from celebs to industrialists to commoners, while hundreds of people in Swapnil's native village in Kolhapur broke out into celebrations.