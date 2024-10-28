Manchester United sack head coach Erik ten Hag

Hyderabad: Manchester United sacked their manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after the club’s loss to West Ham in the English Premier League.

Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will be the interim manager for Manchester United and he will be supported by the current coaching team. Nistelrooy was added to the United’s support staff in the off-season to help ten Hag.



Goals from Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen powered West Ham to a 2-1 win over Manchester United, with Casemiro scoring United’s lone goal.



The loss meant Manchester United slipped to 14th place in the Premier League standings, one below West Ham.



The loss in London is now Manchester United’s fourth loss in nine Premier League games.



Manchester United, in an official statement, announced the departure of Erik ten Hag. “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. The Dutchman was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future,” the statement read.



United are now on the hunt for a permanent head coach.



Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United has just three wins in their previous 12 matches and the loss includes a 0-3 drubbing against arch-rivals Liverpool.



Manchester United had been struggling to perform under Erik ten Hag and they suffered a group-stage exit from the Champions League last season. This year they could only manage to qualify for the Europa League as they had won the FA Cup.



United next play Leicester City in the League Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

