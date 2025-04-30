Manchester Utd to face Fiorentina in final pre-season friendly on August 9

New Delhi: Manchester United will complete their preparations for the 2025/26 season with a final pre-season fixture against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 9. The Red Devils' friendly against the Serie A club is the fifth and final fixture of Tour 2025, following confirmation of the clash against Leeds United in Stockholm, and the club’s participation in the Premier League Summer Series in the US.

The winners of the game at the Theatre of Dreams will be crowned champion of the Snapdragon Cup – a fixture that has been a feature of Manchester United's pre-season Tours since 2023, with the last two editions taking place at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Manchester United last played Fiorentina in the group stages of the Champions League in the 1999/2000 season. The Italian side was a 2-0 winner in Florence before United responded with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford with goals from Andy Cole, Roy Keane, and Dwight Yorke. Gabriel Batistuta scored in both legs, including one of the best European strikes seen by an away player at Old Trafford.

In more recent years, the connection between the two sides has been through players – the most notable being former United goalkeeper David De Gea, who joined Fiorentina in 2024.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United’s technical director, said: “This final pre-season fixture is key to our preparations for the 2025/26 campaign – it will ensure the players have all had competitive game-time, against top opposition, in different environments, including Old Trafford, before the Premier League resumes.

“We have worked closely with Ruben [Amorim] and his coaching staff to put together a schedule of exciting and competitive fixtures that create the best conditions for the team to prepare," he said.

"This includes utilising some of the leading sporting facilities in the US, playing against strong opponents, and creating opportunities for as many fans as possible to see the team live in Sweden, the US, and, with this final fixture, back home at the Theatre of Dreams,” Wilcox was quoted as saying by Manchester United..