Marcus Stoinis takes the crown in latest T20I all-rounder rankings

Dubai: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has clinched the coveted top spot on the ICC Men's T20I all-rounder ranking after exceptional form in the ongoing T20 World Cup earning him a career-defining rating of 231.

The Australian all-rounder showcased his formidable prowess with both bat and ball, helping his team cruise into the Super Eight stage with an unblemished record. His contributions were pivotal, taking six crucial wickets and making three significant batting performances.

One of Stoinis's standout moments was his economical spell against Namibia, where he secured figures of 2/9, dismantling their batting lineup and setting the stage for a dominant Australian victory.

However, it was in the final group stage match against Scotland that Stoinis truly shone. Coming to the crease with Australia precariously placed at 60/3 in the ninth over, he played a match-winning innings of 59 from just 29 balls, steering his team to a victory that had seemed distant when he arrived.

With this series of performances, Stoinis leapfrogged to the top of the all-rounder rankings, displacing Mohammad Nabi, who slipped to fourth. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan now occupy the second and third spots respectively, making up a competitive top three.

Meanwhile, the West Indies, co-hosts of the World Cup, have made headlines with their explosive batting. However, it is their bowlers who have been the unsung heroes of their campaign, as reflected in the latest ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.

Akeal Hosein has made a significant leap, moving up six places to claim the second spot, just behind England’s Adil Rashid who remains number one. Alzarri Joseph also climbed six places, now just outside the top ten, while Gudakesh Motie surged 16 spots to reach 13th.

In the batting rankings, the top four -— Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan —remain unchanged. Yet, there are notable movements just below them. Australian opener Travis Head’s consistent form has propelled him up five places to fifth. The West Indies' Nicholas Pooran made an even more dramatic climb, moving up eight spots to 11th, while Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 68 against New Zealand saw him soar 43 places to 42nd.