Mithun, Ashmita register stunning victories

Singapore: Indian shuttlers Mithun Manjunath and Ashmita Chaliha notched up stunning wins over their illustrious rivals to hog the limelight on the second day of the Singapore Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday. While Mithun recorded a stunning 21-17 15-21 21-18 win over compatriot and World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles, Ashmita shocked Thailand's world number 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16 21-11 in women's singles.

The world No. 77 Mithun, a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, will next take on Ireland's Nhat Nguyen, while Ashmita faces China's Han Yue. For two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and man-in-form HS Prannoy, it was also a good day in office as the two also progressed to the second round with facile wins.

Sindhu looked in complete control as she prevailed 21-15 21-11 over Belgium world No. 36 Lianne Tan to set up a clash with Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen. Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at Malaysia Masters last week, saw off Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13 21-16 and will next meet third seeded Chou Tien Chen, whom he had beaten at Malaysia Open recently.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal also avenged her India Open loss to compatriot Malvika Bansod with a 21-18 21-14 win to make it to the second round.

However, it was curtains for former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap and world No. 29 Sameer Verma. While Kashyap was no match for fifth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie, losing 14-21 15-21, Li Shi Feng of China ended Sameer Verma's campaign with a 21-10 21-13 win in another lop-sided men's singles match.