Mohammed Shami to Lead India's Pace Attack in ICC Champions Trophy

Former Indian fast bowler Laxmipathy Balaji has thrown his support behind Mohammed Shami as the spearhead of India’s bowling attack for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Karachi. With India’s fixtures scheduled to take place in Dubai, Balaji believes Shami’s experience will be pivotal to the team’s campaign.

Balaji, a highly regarded fast-bowling coach, highlighted Shami’s past performances, pointing out that he had outperformed Jasprit Bumrah in both the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. “Bumrah is an elite bowler across all formats, but Shami’s experience cannot be overlooked. Before Bumrah became a key figure, Shami led India’s attack,” Balaji told PTI.

With Bumrah unavailable for the tournament, the onus will be on Shami to provide India with early breakthroughs. Balaji stressed the significance of a strong start with the new ball. “For India to succeed, Shami must deliver in the powerplay. His impact in the first six overs will be crucial. The old ball is now more about containment, so early wickets will be a major advantage,” he noted.

Concerns have surfaced regarding Shami’s rhythm following his ankle injury, but Balaji remains confident in the veteran pacer’s ability to regain his top form. “There might have been some minor dip in pace after his injury, which is natural. But he has the experience to adjust, and as he bowls more, his rhythm will return,” he said.

Beyond his primary role as a wicket-taker, Shami is also expected to guide emerging fast bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Balaji emphasized Shami’s leadership qualities. “He has led the attack for years now. If you look at his Test career alone, his contribution has been immense. If he starts striking early, it will boost the confidence of the entire bowling unit,” Balaji explained.

The playing conditions in Dubai are known to provide some assistance to pacers, which Balaji believes could work to Shami’s advantage. “His ability to attack the stumps consistently will be beneficial in Dubai, where the pitch can sometimes offer extra assistance,” he said.

Shami’s skill with the new ball remains one of his strongest assets, according to Balaji. “His wrist position is among the best, allowing him to generate movement. The conditions will not be too different from those in India, so he just needs to stick to his usual approach,” he added.

Balaji further elaborated on Shami’s effectiveness in extracting movement off the pitch. “His ability to hit the seam and get the ball to deviate makes him a tough bowler to face. The movement off the deck keeps batsmen uncertain, leading to more LBW and bowled dismissals. The outside edge also comes into play, bringing slip fielders into action,” Balaji pointed out.

“Additionally, he bowls closer to the stumps, which allows him to exploit angles effectively. That keeps him in the hunt for wickets at all times,” he added.

India will kick off their tournament against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, with Shami expected to play a pivotal role in their bid for success in the Champions Trophy.