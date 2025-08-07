Mohammed Siraj Praised by Asaduddin Owaisi for Stellar Test Spell

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received appreciation from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his impressive performance in the final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Owaisi took to X to praise Siraj, posting, Always a winner @mdsirajofficial! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!

In response, Siraj expressed his gratitude, replying, “Thank you so much sir, always cheering for me..”

Siraj’s consistent pace and impact have made him a key player in India’s bowling lineup, and his local roots continue to inspire young cricketers in Hyderabad.