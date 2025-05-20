Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Asalanka, and Gleeson as Replacements for National Duty Players

Live
Highlights
Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson to replace Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who are leaving for national duty.
Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians chose Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson to replace Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, and Ryan Rickelton, who will be leaving for national duties, respectively.
England player Jonny Bairstow played a crucial role in the team’s 2019 ODI World Cup victory and has made 287 appearances for England.
Charith Asalanka, who is currently Sri Lanka's captain for both ODI and T20I formats, has played 134 international matches for the country.
Richard Gleeson, recognised for his skills in the death overs, has played six T20I matches for England.
