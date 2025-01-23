MYK Strikers shines in HPGL on day 2

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Premier Golf League (HPGL) continued to deliver high-octane action during Day 2, held at the picturesque Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club. The Stableford format once again tested the skill, strategy, and nerve of the 12 participating teams, resulting in a dramatic shift in momentum.

The MYK Strikers stole the show with an incredible overall score of 199 points, claiming the top spot for the day. Leading their charge was Sunil Godavarthi, who delivered a stellar individual performance, contributing 37 points to his team’s impressive tally. In Group A, the Synthokem Swing Kings maintained their dominance, leading with 182 points, while Meenakshi Mavericks took charge of Group B with a solid performance of 184 points.

Individual brilliance was on display as Nikhil Mathur scored 36 points for the Swing Kings, and Pranav Kode added 33 points for the Mavericks. A standout performance of the day came from Tanuj Vohra, who earned the prestigious World of Hyatt MVP title with an outstanding 38 points for Tutoroot. His exceptional play underscored the league’s emphasis on individual and team excellence. With Agile Dirty Dozen leading the overall leaderboard at 381 points, closely followed by Synthokem Swing Kings (378) and MYK Strikers (365), the race to the top is tighter than ever as we head into the next round. With two rounds now complete, the HPGL leaderboard is shaping up for a thrilling finish as teams aim to outplay and outscore each other in pursuit of the coveted title.

Overall Team Points After Round 2

Here’s a breakdown of the overall team points after Round 2 of the HPGL:

Group A: Synthokem Swing Kings: 378 points; Tutoroot: 363 points; Rough Riders: 334 points

Group B: Mavericks: 362 points; Team Mysa: 347 points; Cemetrix Golfers: 340 points

Group C: Team Alpha: 358 points; Angry Birds: 357 points; Kalinga Warriors: 352 points

Group D: Agile Dirty Dozen: 381 points (Highest across all groups); MYK Strikers: 365 points; Continental Warriors: 363 points.