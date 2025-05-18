Neeraj Chopra thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message on breaching 90m mark

Neeraj Chopra took to social media to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter had congratulated the javelin superstar for his performance at the Doha Diamond League 2025.

Two-time Olympic medallist finally entered the elusive list of javelin throwers to break the 90 metres mark with his third attempt on the night with a throw of 90.23m in Doha.

"Thank you shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and encouragement. I hope to continue and give my best for the country always," Chopra replied on PM Modi's message on X.

PM Modi had congratulated Chopra for breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career at the Doha Diamond League 2025, lauding the javelin thrower's "relentless dedication" and calling it a moment of national pride.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud."

Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to cross the 90m barrier in an international competition, recording a stunning 90.23m throw in his third attempt during the men's javelin event on Friday.

His previous personal best and national record was 89.94m, achieved in 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

After a steady start in which he reached 88.44m in his first attempt and followed it up with a foul, Chopra unleashed the monster throw in his third attempt - his javelin slicing through the Doha night sky and landing beyond the hallowed 90-metre mark. A roar erupted, not just from the crowd, but across social media and sports circles in India and beyond as the throw was marked 90.23m.

With this throw, Neeraj joins the elite club of javelin throwers who have crossed the 90 m mark, which includes reigning Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reaffirming his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. The relief and joy were evident on his face - this was more than just a statistic; it was a personal milestone.

Chopra fouled his fourth attempt, and just when it looked like the Indian star would bag another golden triumph in a Diamond League meet, Weber came from behind and sneaked ahead with a brilliant throw. Chopra could not improve his best effort in his sixth and final attempt, finishing with 88.20m, and had to be satisfied with second place.