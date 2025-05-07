Operation Sindoor: Tendulkar, Punia, Gambhir, Bhajji lead as sports stars hail India's response to terror attack

New Delhi; In the wake of the Indian Army’s decisive and strategic counterterrorism response—Operation Sindoor—India’s sports establishment has come out to salute the armed forces for their bold and measured response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and World Cup heroes Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Chetan Sharma to Olympic and Paralympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Devendra Jhajharia; from cricket stars Shikhar Dhawan, Pragyan Ojha, Jhulan Goswami and Varun Chakravarthy; to wrestlers, boxers and other athletes, the Indian sports community have risen in unison to support 'Operation Sindoor'.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok), in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives—25 Indians and one Nepali national.

The air and missile strikes focused only on terror infrastructure linked with internationally designated groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistan’s military assets, underlining India’s commitment to strategic restraint even in retaliation.

Cricketers—many of whom have long been vocal in support of India’s armed forces—were quick to respond with heartfelt messages on social media, using hashtags like #OperationSindoor and #JaiHind, now trending nationwide.

Sachin Tendulkar, the master blaster, weighed in with a unifying message that struck a chord across age groups: “Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM!”

"Wrestling icon and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, whose brother was killed in the Pahalgam attack, also broke his silence with a moving tribute to the Army’s bravery.

“I am immensely proud of our Indian Army. They have honoured the death of my brother with justice, courage, and precision,” Punia told IANS.

“Their actions have brought some solace to families like mine while making the entire nation proud. It is our duty to support the armed forces without division or politics. On matters of national security, the country must speak in one voice. Let this operation be a warning: any attack on India will be met with strength and resolve,” said Punia.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men’s team, was among the first to salute the armed forces. A known advocate for national security and a former MP, Gambhir shared a succinct but powerful message: “Jai Hind". Aakash Chopra, former opener-turned-commentator, echoed Gambhir’s sentiment in a similarly patriotic post: “Jai Hind"

Pragyan Ojha, ex-India spinner and former players' association representative, also joined the chorus of respect: "Jai Hind”

Harbhajan Singh, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha, minced no words in his tribute. In a social media post, he wrote: "JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.”

Jhulan Goswami, legendary Indian women’s team pacer, hailed the operation with poetic precision in her post: “Precision. Purpose. Power. That’s how India answers. #OperationSindoor”

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his flair both on and off the field, posted a short clip on Instagram capturing the spirit of the operation, with the caption: “Jo kaha tha, woh karke dikhaya. Justice is served. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!” (“We did what we said we would. Justice is served. Hail Mother India!”).

India men's cricket team fast bowler Mohd Shami said, "The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valor in the face of danger have made us all proud. Jai hind"

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh kept it short but stirring, “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” while woman wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal in Rio Olympic Games in 2016, said the Indian armed forces have wiped out the next generation of the terror-supporters who caused so much grief to sisters and daughters in India.

"Jin atankvadiyon ne Pahalgam me desh ki behan betiyon ka sindoor ujada that, Bharatia sena ne unki aane wali pushtein tak uzad di. Bharatia sena ke jazbe ko hamara salam. Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki sena (The Indian armed forces have wiped out the next generation of terrorists who rendered out sisters and daughters widowed in Pahalgam)", said Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, an Arjuna Award winner, in their message.

Varun Chakravarthy, currently active in IPL 2025 with the Kolkata Knight Riders, shared the official Indian Army photograph of the operation on his Instagram story.

Chetan Sharma, former India pacer and selector, contextualised the strikes in a powerful patriotic tone, posting on X, “Jab baat suraksha ki ho toh Bharat sankoch nahi karta. #OperationSindoor – ek jawab nahi, ek sandesh hai.”

Devendra Jhajharia, India’s most decorated Paralympian and current PCI President, wrote a long emotional post in Hindi, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the armed forces: “When terrorists shattered the lives of our daughters and sisters, it was not just a provocation—it was a direct challenge to the self-respect of every Indian... Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation; it is a tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives and an answer to those who mock our will. Today, we are led by a Prime Minister, who doesn’t just speak, he acts.”

Badminton star Saina Nehwal and former cricketer Suresh Raina also chimed in, posting “Jai Hind” to their millions of followers on social platforms.

Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri delivered a searing rebuke to critics and a heartfelt salute to the Indian armed forces.

“While we were asleep in our homes, our Indian Army was out there executing Operation Sindoor. And to all those who kept shouting, ‘Modi ji, attack! Why aren't you attacking?’ — this is your clear answer,” Bidhuri told IANS.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement released at 1:44 AM on May 7 that the strikes were precise, coordinated, and driven by intelligence-led targeting. The nine terror sites struck were not random but were chosen for their links to organisations that have repeatedly tried to destabilise peace in the region.



