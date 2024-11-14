Pak should stop playing cricket with India: Latif

New Delhi: Former wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif said if had the power he would not let Pakistan play against India in any tournament and also suggested that ICC should not grant the hosting rights of global events to both countries until they resolve their issues. The BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy and there is speculation that the entire tournament could be moved out of the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) asking for a written confirmation from the BCCI for India’s inability to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

“There’s a big possibility that Pakistan can stop playing cricket against India. Had I been in power, then, yes, I may have taken this strong step. I would not blame anyone for this. If you don’t want to play (in Pakistan), then don’t play

against us (at all),” Latif, known for his plain speak, told PTI Videos.

“If I would have been there, I would have taken this decision, and fought against the BCCI.” He suggested that the ICC should also stop giving major tournaments to both India and Pakistan till issues are resolved.

“In my opinion, ICC should withhold the hosting rights for both countries until these issues between them are resolved; until their problems are settled,” said the former wicketkeeper-batter who played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs. Touching upon the issue of political interference in cricket, particularly in Asia, Latif referred to the ban imposed on Sri Lanka (in 2023) and Zimbabwe (in 2019) by the ICC and questioned why the global body was lenient towards India and Pakistan. The ICC had suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in November last year for alleged political interference in the administration of the sport in the country. The suspension was lifted in January this year.

“Why aren’t India and Pakistan getting banned? Because, ICC has a lot of stake in them,” he said.