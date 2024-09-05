  • Menu
Paralympic 2024: Dharambir and Pranav Sooram Add to India’s Medal Haul

Paralympic 2024: Dharambir and Pranav Sooram Add to India's Medal Haul
Highlights

Dharambir and Pranav Sooram delivered outstanding performances to secure a double podium finish for India in the men's club throw F51 event at the...

Dharambir and Pranav Sooram delivered outstanding performances to secure a double podium finish for India in the men's club throw F51 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday. Dharambir clinched a gold medal, while Pranav claimed silver.

Dharambir sets a new Asian record with a remarkable throw of 34.92 meters on his fifth attempt. As the first competitor in the finals, Dharambir maintained his lead throughout, ultimately winning his first gold medal in an international event.

Pranav, the 2022 Asian Games gold medalist, put up a strong challenge but narrowly missed surpassing Dharambir’s mark, settling for a silver with a best throw of 34.59 meters. India’s third participant, Amit Kumar, finished in tenth place with his top throw reaching 23.96 meters at the iconic Stade de France.

Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist and reigning world champion, secured the bronze medal with a throw of 34.18 meters. The competition highlighted India’s growing prowess in para-athletics, with Dharambir and Pranav’s achievements contributing to a record-breaking medal tally for the nation at this year’s Paralympics.

