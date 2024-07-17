Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Indian contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will be hoping to put on a better show than what the country managed in the previous edition at Tokyo in 2020 (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics with Neeraj Chopra headlining the medals tally with India’s first athletics gold medal at the quadrennial Games. The seven-medal haul is India’s best in the history of the Olympics.



India will have a strong 113-member presence at the Paris Olympics, the third highest to have ever qualified for the Games. India sent 122 athletes to Tokyo in 2021 and 117 to Rio de Janeiro in 2017.



India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu (who won a silver in 2016 and a bronze in 2020) and Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearers at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The Paris Olympics 2024 will commence on July 26 (with some events starting on July 24, two days before the opening ceremony) and will conclude on August 11. More than 200 countries, 206 to be exact, including the Olympic Refugee Team and athletes with neutral flags, will be competing at the Paris Olympics.



The Indian shooters are the ones to look out for having qualified for every Olympic event for the first time. A total of 21 shooters will be in fray and India will look to win a few medals from this discipline.



The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) swapped one quota in women’s pistol event for a trap shooter after Manu Bhaker aced the national trials in both 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol events. This led to freeing up one spot in the shotgun events and Shreyasi Singh took the spot in the women’s trap category.



Murali Sreeshankar is missing out on the Paris Olympics due to an injury while Parveen Hooda was suspended by the NADA for a whereabouts failure. Jaismine Lamboria has taken Parveen’s place in boxing.



In sports like shooting and wrestling, the quotas for the Olympics are won by countries and not by individual athletes. Hence the Indian Olympic Committee sends athletes in shooting and wrestling after selection trials. It is also the reason why Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who won India’s first quota in shooting, is not a part of the team as he did not ace the selection trials. Prithviraj Tondaiman has replaced him in the men’s trap event.



Similarly, Rudranksh Patil couldn’t make it to the final squad after a poor performance in the selection trials. His place is taken by Sandeep Singh.



It is also the reason why NRAI was allowed to swap Manu Bhaker’s position for Shreyasi Singh.



Ram Baboo missed out on a place in the race walking team as each country is only allowed three athletes to participate. Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Bisht have made the cut.



Here is the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Athletics:



Akshdeep Singh - Men’s 20km race walk

Vikash Singh - Men’s 20km race walk

Paramjeet Bisht - Men’s 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami - Women’s 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - Marathon race walk mixed relay

Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s 5000m

Neeraj Chopra - Men’s javelin throw

Kishore Jena - Men’s javelin throw

Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh - Men’s 4x400m relay

Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR- Women’s 4x400m relay

Kiran Pahal - Women’s 400m

Jyothi Yarraji- Women’s 100m hurdles

Abha Khatua - Women’s shot put

Sarvesh Kushare - Men’s high jump

Annu Rani- Women’s javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s shot put

Abdulla Aboobacker - Men’s triple jump

Praveel Chithravel - Men’s triple jump

Jeswin Aldrin- Men’s long jump

Ankita Dhyani - Women’s 5000m

Archery:



Dhiraj Bommadevara - Men’s individual, Men’s team

Tarundeep Rai - Men’s individual, Men’s team

Pravin Jadhav - Men’s individual, Men’s team

Deepika Kumari - Women’s individual, Women’s team

Ankita Bhakat - Women’s individual, Women’s team

Bhajan Kaur - Women’s individual, Women’s team

Boxing:



Nikhat Zareen - Women’s 50kg

Preeti Pawar - Women’s 54kg

Lovlina Borgohain - Women’s 75kg

Nishant Dev - Men’s 71kg

Amit Panghal - Men’s 51kg

Jaismine Lamboria- Women’s 57kg

Badminton:



PV Sindhu

HS Prannoy

Lakshya Sen

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto

Equestrian:



Anush Agarwalla - Dressage

Golf:



Shubhankar Sharma

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Aditi Ashok

Diksha Dagar

Hockey:



Indian men’s hockey team (Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh)

Judo:



Tulika Maan - Women’s +78kg

Rowing:



Balraj Panwar - M1x

Sailing:



Vishnu Saravanan - Men’s one person dinghy

Nethra Kumanan - Women’s one person dinghy

Shooting:



Prithviraj Tondaiman - Men’s trap

Sandeep Singh - Men’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team

Swapnil Kusale - Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Elavenil Valarivan- Women’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team

Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap

Sarabjot Singh - Men’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team

Arjun Babuta - Men’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team

Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team

Manu Bhaker - Women’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, women's 25m pistol

Anish Bhanwala - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

Anjum Moudgil - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Arjun Cheema - Men’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team

Esha Singh - Women’s 25m pistol

Rhythm Sangwan - Women’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team

Vijayveer Sidhu - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol

Raiza Dhillon - Women’s skeet

Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet, Skeet mixed team

Shreyasi Singh - Women’s trap

Maheshwari Chauhan - Women's skeet and skeet mixed team

Swimming:



Srihari Nataraj - Men’s 100m backstroke

Dhinidhi Desinghu - Women’s 200m freestyle

Table Tennis:



Sharath Kamal

Harmeet Desai

Manav Thakkar

Manika Batra

Sreeja Akula

Archana Kamath

Tennis:



Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji

Sumit Nagal

Weightlifting:



Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg

Wrestling:



Vinesh Phogat - Women’s 50kg

Anshu Malik - Women’s 57kg

Reetika Hooda - Women’s 76kg

Nisha Dahiya - Women’s 68kg

Antim Panghal - Women’s 53 kg

Aman Sehrawat - Men’s freestyle 57kg