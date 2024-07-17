Live
- Hyderabad: Cantt locals urge CM to open closed roads
- SP urged to take effective measures to check drug abuse
- Kavitha rushed to hospital after health deteriorates
- Protest erupts in Thamballapalle against MLA Dwarakanath
- Thousands Gather for Rottela Panduga at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore District
- Governance in State in doldrums: BJP leader
- Religious fervour marks Anivara Asthanam
- Fire accident at chemical company, SEZ
- Suryakumar Yadav tipped to lead India in T20Is
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Just In
Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics
India will have a strong 113-athlete presence at the Paris Olympics, the third highest to have ever qualified for the Games
The Indian contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics will be hoping to put on a better show than what the country managed in the previous edition at Tokyo in 2020 (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics with Neeraj Chopra headlining the medals tally with India’s first athletics gold medal at the quadrennial Games. The seven-medal haul is India’s best in the history of the Olympics.
India will have a strong 113-member presence at the Paris Olympics, the third highest to have ever qualified for the Games. India sent 122 athletes to Tokyo in 2021 and 117 to Rio de Janeiro in 2017.
India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu (who won a silver in 2016 and a bronze in 2020) and Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flag bearers at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Paris Olympics 2024 will commence on July 26 (with some events starting on July 24, two days before the opening ceremony) and will conclude on August 11. More than 200 countries, 206 to be exact, including the Olympic Refugee Team and athletes with neutral flags, will be competing at the Paris Olympics.
The Indian shooters are the ones to look out for having qualified for every Olympic event for the first time. A total of 21 shooters will be in fray and India will look to win a few medals from this discipline.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) swapped one quota in women’s pistol event for a trap shooter after Manu Bhaker aced the national trials in both 10m air pistol and 25m air pistol events. This led to freeing up one spot in the shotgun events and Shreyasi Singh took the spot in the women’s trap category.
Murali Sreeshankar is missing out on the Paris Olympics due to an injury while Parveen Hooda was suspended by the NADA for a whereabouts failure. Jaismine Lamboria has taken Parveen’s place in boxing.
In sports like shooting and wrestling, the quotas for the Olympics are won by countries and not by individual athletes. Hence the Indian Olympic Committee sends athletes in shooting and wrestling after selection trials. It is also the reason why Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who won India’s first quota in shooting, is not a part of the team as he did not ace the selection trials. Prithviraj Tondaiman has replaced him in the men’s trap event.
Similarly, Rudranksh Patil couldn’t make it to the final squad after a poor performance in the selection trials. His place is taken by Sandeep Singh.
It is also the reason why NRAI was allowed to swap Manu Bhaker’s position for Shreyasi Singh.
Ram Baboo missed out on a place in the race walking team as each country is only allowed three athletes to participate. Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Bisht have made the cut.
Here is the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Athletics:
Akshdeep Singh - Men’s 20km race walk
Vikash Singh - Men’s 20km race walk
Paramjeet Bisht - Men’s 20km race walk
Priyanka Goswami - Women’s 20km race walk
Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - Marathon race walk mixed relay
Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m steeplechase
Parul Chaudhary - Women’s 3000m steeplechase, Women’s 5000m
Neeraj Chopra - Men’s javelin throw
Kishore Jena - Men’s javelin throw
Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh - Men’s 4x400m relay
Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR- Women’s 4x400m relay
Kiran Pahal - Women’s 400m
Jyothi Yarraji- Women’s 100m hurdles
Abha Khatua - Women’s shot put
Sarvesh Kushare - Men’s high jump
Annu Rani- Women’s javelin throw
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Men’s shot put
Abdulla Aboobacker - Men’s triple jump
Praveel Chithravel - Men’s triple jump
Jeswin Aldrin- Men’s long jump
Ankita Dhyani - Women’s 5000m
Archery:
Dhiraj Bommadevara - Men’s individual, Men’s team
Tarundeep Rai - Men’s individual, Men’s team
Pravin Jadhav - Men’s individual, Men’s team
Deepika Kumari - Women’s individual, Women’s team
Ankita Bhakat - Women’s individual, Women’s team
Bhajan Kaur - Women’s individual, Women’s team
Boxing:
Nikhat Zareen - Women’s 50kg
Preeti Pawar - Women’s 54kg
Lovlina Borgohain - Women’s 75kg
Nishant Dev - Men’s 71kg
Amit Panghal - Men’s 51kg
Jaismine Lamboria- Women’s 57kg
Badminton:
PV Sindhu
HS Prannoy
Lakshya Sen
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto
Equestrian:
Anush Agarwalla - Dressage
Golf:
Shubhankar Sharma
Gaganjeet Bhullar
Aditi Ashok
Diksha Dagar
Hockey:
Indian men’s hockey team (Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh)
Judo:
Tulika Maan - Women’s +78kg
Rowing:
Balraj Panwar - M1x
Sailing:
Vishnu Saravanan - Men’s one person dinghy
Nethra Kumanan - Women’s one person dinghy
Shooting:
Prithviraj Tondaiman - Men’s trap
Sandeep Singh - Men’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team
Swapnil Kusale - Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Elavenil Valarivan- Women’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team
Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Rajeshwari Kumari - Women’s trap
Sarabjot Singh - Men’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team
Arjun Babuta - Men’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team
Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10m air rifle, 10m air rifle mixed team
Manu Bhaker - Women’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, women's 25m pistol
Anish Bhanwala - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Anjum Moudgil - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions
Arjun Cheema - Men’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team
Esha Singh - Women’s 25m pistol
Rhythm Sangwan - Women’s 10m air pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team
Vijayveer Sidhu - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol
Raiza Dhillon - Women’s skeet
Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet, Skeet mixed team
Shreyasi Singh - Women’s trap
Maheshwari Chauhan - Women's skeet and skeet mixed team
Swimming:
Srihari Nataraj - Men’s 100m backstroke
Dhinidhi Desinghu - Women’s 200m freestyle
Table Tennis:
Sharath Kamal
Harmeet Desai
Manav Thakkar
Manika Batra
Sreeja Akula
Archana Kamath
Tennis:
Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji
Sumit Nagal
Weightlifting:
Mirabai Chanu - Women’s 49kg
Wrestling:
Vinesh Phogat - Women’s 50kg
Anshu Malik - Women’s 57kg
Reetika Hooda - Women’s 76kg
Nisha Dahiya - Women’s 68kg
Antim Panghal - Women’s 53 kg
Aman Sehrawat - Men’s freestyle 57kg