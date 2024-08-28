Live
Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Schedule, IST Timing, and where to Watch
Highlights
Paris is set to host its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024.
Paris is set to host its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. The opening ceremony promises to be a memorable event, taking place outside a traditional stadium at the iconic Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées, right in the heart of the city.
Date and Time
The Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.
Indian Flag-Bearers
Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav will have the honor of being India’s flag-bearers at the ceremony.
Where to Watch
Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony on the Sports18 network.
Live Streaming
The event will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
