Paris 2024 Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Schedule, IST Timing, and where to Watch

Paris is set to host its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8, 2024. The opening ceremony promises to be a memorable event, taking place outside a traditional stadium at the iconic Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Elysées, right in the heart of the city.

Date and Time

The Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) on Wednesday, August 28.

Indian Flag-Bearers

Sumit Antil and Bhagyashree Yadav will have the honor of being India’s flag-bearers at the ceremony.

Where to Watch

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony on the Sports18 network.

Live Streaming

The event will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.