Paris Olympics 2024: Nisha Dahiya ruled out of repechage round after injury
Nisha Dahiya was leading 8-1 in her quarterfinal bout before an injury sent her fortunes spiralling down
Indian wrestler Nisha Dahiya, who was injured in her quarterfinal bout against North Korea’s Pak Sol Gum, has been ruled out from the repechage round. Nisha’s coach Virender Singh confirmed the development after the Indian wrestler dislocated her shoulder and broke her ring finger in her quarterfinal bout.
The image of Nisha sobbing is sure to be in the mind of every Indian as she lost the bout from an 8-1 lead to an 8-10 score in the end.
Nisha was leading 8-1 with 90 seconds left on the clock and suddenly called for medical attention after an injury on her right fingers. The fingers were taped and Nisha continued but was looking out of sorts.
She soon called for another medical timeout as she clutched her right hand and shoulder.
Pak soon got the opening she wanted to crawl back into the match and went for a leg hold and started winning points, winning nine on the trot in the end as Nisha was left shell-shocked and stunned.
It was 8-8 with 10 seconds left but Nisha couldn’t control the proceedings as Pak went for another tackle to win by a 10-8 scoreline.
In the first round, Nisha beat Ukraine’s Sova Rizhko 6-4 in the round-of-16. She challenged a couple of decisions and got it right in her favour as she dominated the proceedings in the second round.
The Indian wrestler, who is mentored by Olympian Sakshi Mali, won the silver medal at the Asian Championships.